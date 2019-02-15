Police in Illinois have responding to calls of an ongoing active shooter situation at an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois, which is located about 40 miles east of Chicago.

"We have an ongoing active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an ongoing active scene. We will provide more information once confirmed," the Aurora police department tweeted Friday afternoon.

Live TV reports show dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co.

The Chicago field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced in a tweet that it was responding to the active shooter reports.

FBI agents out of the Chicago field office are also responding to the scene and assisting law enforcement, a spokesperson for FBI-Chicago told ABC News.

Police have not said if anyone has been shot.

