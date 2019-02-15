Ginsburg Meets With Supreme Court Justices In Friday Conference

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was reportedly back at the Supreme Court on Friday for the justices' private conference, reports The Hill.

Ginsburg attended the meeting in which the justices consider requests to review cases, according to the Supreme Court's public information office.

The 85-year-old Clinton appointee has been absent from the court since a December surgery to remove two cancerous nodules from her lower-left lung, which were discovered after Ginsburg fell in her office on Nov. 7 - fracturing three ribs. The pulmonary lobectomy - in which the lobe of the lung containing the cancerous nodules, has a high success rate in cases where lung cancer is caught early.

"It’s possible, without knowing the specifics of her case, that early detection because of those broken ribs saved her life," said Dr. John Heymach, chairman of thoracic, head and neck Medical Oncology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, in a December statement to NBC News. "Unfortunately, lung cancer is usually caught in an advanced stage after it shows symptoms, after it has already spread to the lymph nodes and elsewhere, and by then it’s only curable in a small minority of cases."

Ginsburg had canceled a public appearance scheduled for January 29, and skipped President Trump's State of the Union Address - however she was reportedly sighted at an early February showing of the "Notorious RBG in Song" at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.