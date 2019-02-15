Killer War Robots Have Low Support Globally

According to new research from the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots conducted by IPSOS MORI, the world is growing more skeptical about lethal autonomous weapons systems in war (i.e. killer war robots).

Statista's Sarah Feldman points out that the analysis conducted across 26 countries between November 26 to December 7, 2018, found widespread opposition to lethal autonomous weapon systems.

You will find more infographics at Statista

South Korea registered the strongest opposition to the war practice, with about three-quarters of respondents siding against the killer robots. Germany was right behind South Korea, where 72 percent of respondents said they somewhat or strongly oppose lethal autonomous weapons systems in war.

The report differentiates between lethal autonomous weapons systems and drones. Drones are controlled remotely by a person, who selects and attacks targets. The lethal autonomous system described in the report is able to identify and attack targets without human intervention.