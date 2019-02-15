Trump May Have Derailed His Own National Emergency With One Sentence

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/15/2019 - 15:55

President Trump may have derailed this own national emergency declared on Friday to authorize an additional $7 billion for his long-promised border wall. 

While speaking with reporters outside the White House, Trump said "I didn’t need to do this. But I’d rather do it much faster."

Critics and attorneys immediately seized on Trump's language, suggesting that it proves there's no legitimate national emergency at hand. 

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has announced its intention to file a legal challenge to Trump's national emergency declaration, stating "By the president’s very own admission in the Rose Garden, there is no national emergency."

George Conway, the Trump-hating husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and D.C. power-lawyer, wasted no time jumping on Trump's comments. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called the national emergency a "lawless act," and a "gross abuse of the power of the presidency." 

And with Trump's admission that he didn't have to do it - he may have shot himself in the foot. 