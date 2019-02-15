Twitter Bans User Who Claims Ocasio-Cortez Hired Boyfriend As Congressional Staffer

Twitter temporarily banned a user who tweeted on Friday that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "put her boyfriend on staff," posting a screenshot of publicly available information showing that Riley Roberts has a "mail.house.gov" email address and is listed as "staff."

Luke Thompson - vice president at Republican analytics firm Applecart, received a notice from Twitter that his account had been suspended for "violating our rules against posting private information," and would only be reinstated if he deleted the tweet.

The tweet is now deleted appears to have been restored, and Thompson continues to post.

. @ltthompso, who tweeted this morning about @aoc 's boyfriend having a House email address, has been locked out of his Twitter account, per screenshot he sent me: pic.twitter.com/VXpN1XVTDf — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) February 15, 2019

He's the tall fellow with the beard in the back. You can read all about their romance in this Marie Claire puff piece. https://t.co/Q2CTWRtlGG pic.twitter.com/pAAORhgtYn — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) February 15, 2019

Responding to Thompson, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: "Actually this cal designation is a permission so he can have access to my Google Cal. Congressional spouses get Gcal access all the time."

Actually this cal designation is a permission so he can have access to my Google Cal. Congressional spouses get Gcal access all the time.



Next time check your facts before you tweet nonsense. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 15, 2019

Thompson replied: "He’s not your spouse. Is he being paid? At what level? It says “staff” not spouse or boyfriend. ," adding "Furthermore he doesn’t appear to be in any groups and the House doesn’t use Google. Are you giving him access to your official calendar? Why does he have his own email address?"

I’d also like to know, if he’s not a government employee, in what capacity he’s doing government work. Are you having campaign volunteers handle duties in your official office? — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) February 15, 2019

AOC's Chief of Staff, Saikat Chakrabarti (who authored the "Green New Deal" FAQ) chimed in, telling Thompson: "He's not paid. We have no volunteers in the office. He's not doing any government work. He can see her calendar just like spouses/partners/family members in other congressional office. Check your damn facts before you report bullshit. Lazy journos need to learn to do their jobs."

He's not paid. We have no volunteers in the office. He's not doing any government work. He can see her calendar just like spouses/partners/family members in other congressional office. Check your damn facts before you report bullshit. Lazy journos need to learn to do their jobs. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) February 15, 2019

To which Thompson replied: "You're both lying," posting a link to a tweet in which a "friend from inside the House" screenshot what appears to be Roberts' involvement in AOC's office:

Others chimed in, noting that the only people who are allowed to have House email access are "House of Representative Members, Officers, Employees, Fellows, Interns and Contractors who have received permission under the appropriate Hiring Authority." There is no mention of spouses or family.

Just going to leave this here. From the Committee on House Administration's IT policy. pic.twitter.com/Kd75nF17pT — Jordan Haverly (@jhaverly) February 15, 2019

That's a staff email address. There's not such thing as a "spouse" email address.



You are almost certainly running afoul of federal ethics laws by having that address.



Lazy chief of staffs need to learn to do their jobs. You MIGHT get away with it because they're not married pic.twitter.com/Ajuw6jtWjW — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) February 15, 2019

Wrong, you can't just give outside e-mail addresses calendar access. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) February 15, 2019

So it appears that either AOC violated the rules of the House in order to give her boyfriend access to her calandar, or she and her Chief of Staff are lying about Roberts' employment status.

Update: Meanwhile, it appears Thompson has been granted access to his Twitter account.