Watch Live: Trump Declares National Emergency Over Border Funding

Update: The White House said Trump's speech has been delayed until 10:30...which probably means he won't start speaking until closer to 11 (if the recent past is any guide).

* * *

Before signing the border funding bill that has now passed both the House and Senate, President Trump is reportedly planning to announce his plan to declare a national emergency to source an additional $7 billion in funding for his border wall beyond the $1.35 billion for a "physical barrier" approved as part of the compromise bill.

The speech is set to begin at 10 am ET. Trump will be speaking from the Rose Garden:

Trump plans to use his unilateral authority to spend more than $8 billion to construct physical barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a White House official, a maneuver that Speaker Pelosi has already warned will likely prompt a lengthy legal challenge.

According to media reports, Trump will use the declaration to redirect $3.5 billion that Congress approved for the Defense Department’s military construction budget, while also redirecting $2.5 billion from the Defense Department’s drug interdiction efforts and $600 million from the Treasury department’s drug forfeiture program.

Surprisingly since it was widely telegraphed during the shutdown, some Republicans are pushing back against Trump's national emergency declaration plans, according to Bloomberg, though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor that he would support the plan.

Meanwhile, others - including Rand Paul and Marco Rubio - have criticized the plan, claiming it raises constitutional issues and could set a dangerous precedent.

It’s "a bad idea," said GOP Senator Marco Rubio of Florida. "It raises real constitutional questions." But others backed Trump and McConnell. "I stand firmly behind President Trump’s decision to use executive powers to build the wall-barriers we desperately need," said Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and ally of Trump. [...] GOP Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky also told reporters he doesn’t support an emergency declaration. "The Constitution is very clear at trying to separate the powers, and if we start naming things as emergency I think very quickly we lose sort of the checks and balances of government," he said.

Susan Collins of Maine, who has always been lukewarm in her support of a border wall, criticized the measure for circumventing Congress.

GOP Senator Susan Collins of Maine opposed an emergency order because “it undermines the role of Congress and the appropriations process.”

Others echoed the oft-repeated criticism that, if Trump does this, then what would stop a future president Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris from declaring a national emergency to fight climate change and end fossil fuel consumption?

"If Trump can get away with declaring a national emergency and then spending money on this construction project which is only vaguely related to national security, why wouldn’t future presidents do the same thing?" asked Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University and an expert in constitutional law and property law. "What’s to stop a President Elizabeth Warren or any other Democratic president from saying climate change is a threat to national security?"

Already, Democrats are marshaling the resistance to Trump's efforts. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said she will introduce a bill on Friday to try and block Trump.

But before Dems start screeching about how unprecedented this is, here's a list of all the national emergencies.

Of course, we should expect an avalanche of media-sponsored outrage that President Trump should declare this a National Emergency in order to secure funding, but as The Epoch Times details, there are currently 31 active National Emergencies...

Nov 14, 1979: Blocking Iranian Government Property (EO12170) Nov 14, 1994: Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (EO 12938) Jan 23, 1995: Prohibiting Transactions With Terrorists Who Threaten To Disrupt the Middle East Peace Process (EO 12947) Mar 15, 1995: Prohibiting Certain Transactions with Respect to the Development of Iranian Petroleum Resources (EO 12957) Oct 21, 1995: Blocking Assets and Prohibiting Transactions with Significant Narcotics Traffickers (EO 12978) Mar 1, 1996: Declaration of a National Emergency and Invocation of Emergency Authority Relating to the Regulation of the Anchorage and Movement of Vessels (Proc. 6867) Nov 3, 1997: Blocking Sudanese Government Property and Prohibiting Transactions With Sudan (EO 13067) Jun 26, 2001: Blocking Property of Persons Who Threaten International Stabilization Efforts in the Western Balkans (EO 13219) Aug 17, 2001: Continuation of Export Control Regulations (EO 13222) Sep 14, 2001: Declaration of National Emergency by Reason of Certain Terrorist Attacks (Proc. 7463) Sep 23, 2001: Blocking Property and Prohibiting Transactions With Persons Who Commit, Threaten To Commit, or Support Terrorism (EO 13224) Mar 6, 2003: Blocking Property of Persons Undermining Democratic Processes or Institutions in Zimbabwe (EO 13288) May 22, 2003: Protecting the Development Fund for Iraq and Certain Other Property in Which Iraq Has an Interest (EO 13303) May 11, 2004: Blocking Property of Certain Persons and Prohibiting the Export of Certain Goods to Syria (EO 13338) Jun 16, 2006: Blocking Property of Certain Persons Undermining Democratic Processes or Institutions in Belarus (EO 13405) Oct 27, 2006: Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (EO 13413) 17. Aug 1, 2007: Blocking Property of Persons Undermining the Sovereignty of Lebanon or Its Democratic Processes and Institutions (EO 13441) Jun 26, 2008: Continuing Certain Restrictions With Respect to North Korea & North Korean Nationals (EO 13466) Apr 12, 2010: Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Conflict in Somalia (EO 13536) Feb 25, 2011: Blocking Property and Prohibiting Certain Transactions Related to Libya (EO 13566) Jul 24, 2011: Blocking Property of Transnational Criminal Organizations (EO13581) May 16, 2012: Blocking Property of Persons Threatening the Peace, Security, or Stability of Yemen (EO 13611) Mar 6, 2014: Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Ukraine (EO 13660) Apr 3, 2014: Blocking Property of Certain Persons With Respect to South Sudan (EO 13664) May 12, 2014: Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Conflict in the Central African Republic (EO 13667) Mar 8, 2015: Blocking Property and Suspending Entry of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Venezuela (EO 13692) Apr 1, 2015: Blocking the Property of Certain Persons Engaging in Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities (EO 13694) Nov 22, 2015: Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Burundi (EO 13712) Dec 20, 2017: Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption (EO13818) Sep 12, 2018: Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election (EO 13848) Nov 27, 2018: Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Nicaragua (EO 13851)

...and since the National Emergencies Act went into effect in the mid-1970s, a total of 58 have been declared, most of which were in regard to foreign issues (like the War in Iraq).