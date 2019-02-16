Amazon VP Invites Ocasio-Cortez To "Take A Tour" Of Amazon Facility After Critical Tweet

Reputed master of the clapback Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just got a taste of her own medicine...dished out by Amazon senior vice president for worldwide operations Dave Clark.

In a tweet AOC referenced myriad reports in the media about the strict performance metrics at Amazon's fulfillment centers, which reportedly make it difficult for workers to take bathroom breaks and also involve difficult conditions like working without air conditioning (one report even accused Amazon of hiring ambulances to wait outside one facility to attend to workers who fainted from the humidity). Perhaps the most notorious allegation, that has surfaced again and again, is that Amazon workers feel compelled to urinate in bottles because they risk having their wages docked by taking a bathroom break.

She even insinuated that the conditions inside Amazon's warehouses were akin to "sweatshops".

Is that culture of “strict performance” why Amazon workers have to urinate in bottles & work while on food stamps to meet “targets?”



“Performance” shouldn’t come at the cost of dehumanizing conditions.



That’s why we got rid of sweatshops.https://t.co/pV52uLVPcw https://t.co/lRUWvK7Igc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 15, 2019

In a quote-tweet reply, Clark insisted that "these claims simply aren't true", and that, contrary to popular perception, jobs in Amazon's fulfillment centers are well-paid (minimum wage of $15) and come with good benefits like health insurance and pre-paid educational programs,

.@aoc these claims simply aren’t true. We are proud of our jobs with excellent pay ($15 min), benefits from day 1, & lots of other benefits like our Career Choice pre-paid educational programs. Why don’t you come take a tour & see for yourself...we’d love to have you! https://t.co/BoUccuUKfs — Dave Clark (@davehclark) February 15, 2019

Clark even invited her on a fulfillment center tour so she can see it for herself.

No word yet on whether or not she has accepted the offer.