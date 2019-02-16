NFL Paid Kaepernick $60 To $80 Million To Settle: Report

Colin Kaepernick received between $60 and $80 million in an out-of-court settlement with the NFL, according to NFL columnist Mike Freeman, who tweeted on Friday: "Number NFL team officials are speculating to me is the NFL paid Kaepernick in the $60 to $80 million range."

Number NFL team officials are speculating to me is the NFL paid Kaepernick in the $60 to $80 million range. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 15, 2019

While the exact terms of the settlement have not been revealed, Kaepernick attorney Mark Geragos released a statement following Freeman's tweet, noting that the terms of the agreement are subject to a confidentiality agreement.

For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.

The NFL Players Association, meanwhile, acknowledged the settlement in a separate statement.

"Today, we were informed by the NFL of the settlement of the Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid collusion cases. We are not privy to the details of the settlement, but support the decision by the players and their counsel. We continuously supported Colin and Eric from the start of their protests, participated with their lawyers throughout their legal proceedings and were prepared to participate in the upcoming trial in pursuit of both truth and justice for what we believe the NFL and its clubs did to them. We are glad that Eric has earned a job and a new contract, and we continue to hope that Colin gets his opportunity as well."

As Breitbart's Dylan Gwinn notes, perhaps this is why Kaepernick refused to play in the Alliance of American Football for anything less than $20 million.