Ann Coulter: "The Only National Emergency Is That Our President Is An Idiot"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 02/16/2019 - 10:01

Ann Coulter had some harsh words for President Trump on Friday after he said that she was "off the reservation" during a Rose Garden press conference during which he declared a national emergency at the southern border to spend $8 billion for border barriers.

"Ann Coulter, I don’t know her. I hardly know her. I haven’t spoken to her in way over a year," said Trump. 

This was great news for Coulter, a former die-hard supporter of Trump, who was more than happy to be disassociated with the president whom she originally predicted would win the 2016 US election long before he won the GOP primary. 

"Thank God he’s relieved me of any responsibility for what he’s been doing," said Coulter on KABC's Morning Drive on Friday. "That was the biggest favor anyone could do [for] me today."


"It was one thing, the promise he made every single day at every single speech. Forget the fact that he's digging his own grave," said Coulter, adding: "The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot."

Coulter has ramped up her criticism of Trump over the past several months - accusing him of chickening out over funding for his long-proimsed wall. 

Coulter has slammed Trump for agreeing to sign a bipartisan bill to avoid another partial government shutdown, as the bill limits the location and type of fencing Trump can build along the border. 

Coulter also spent much of Thursday and Friday retweeting people knocking Trump's decision to sign the bill and declare a national emergency. 

Coulter and Trump's relationship took a turn for the worse in December, when he unfollowed her on Twitter for calling his presidency a joke and a scam.

It remains to be seen whether Coulter's vocal criticism of Trump has had any adverse impact on Trump's core support base yet.

