Ann Coulter: "The Only National Emergency Is That Our President Is An Idiot"

Ann Coulter had some harsh words for President Trump on Friday after he said that she was "off the reservation" during a Rose Garden press conference during which he declared a national emergency at the southern border to spend $8 billion for border barriers.

"Ann Coulter, I don’t know her. I hardly know her. I haven’t spoken to her in way over a year," said Trump.

Pres. Trump on Ann Coulter, right-wing commentator who has been critical of the president's actions on immigration: "I don't know her. I hardly know her...I just don't have the time to speak to her."



"I like her, but she's off the reservation." https://t.co/xb0BBhlx7T pic.twitter.com/PAm4vU9DVE — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2019

This was great news for Coulter, a former die-hard supporter of Trump, who was more than happy to be disassociated with the president whom she originally predicted would win the 2016 US election long before he won the GOP primary.

"Thank God he’s relieved me of any responsibility for what he’s been doing," said Coulter on KABC's Morning Drive on Friday. "That was the biggest favor anyone could do [for] me today."

THANK YOU, Mr. President for admitting that your total capitulation on campaign promises has nothing to do with me. https://t.co/f8Yff96nfl — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

Correct -- and I want it memorialized. Nor did I have any influence on the captain of the Titanic, the operators of the Hindenburg or the 9/11/2001 Terrorism Prevention Team. https://t.co/0gvy3hCkoD — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019



"It was one thing, the promise he made every single day at every single speech. Forget the fact that he's digging his own grave," said Coulter, adding: "The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot."

@realDonaldTrump " the only National Emergency is our president is an idiot " Ann Coulter. LOL. Finally we agree on something pic.twitter.com/KXWJNDDznI — George (@grbear98) February 16, 2019

Coulter has ramped up her criticism of Trump over the past several months - accusing him of chickening out over funding for his long-proimsed wall.

He seems to think "the reservation" is HIM, not his campaign promises. https://t.co/27vx0JhMBB — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

Coulter has slammed Trump for agreeing to sign a bipartisan bill to avoid another partial government shutdown, as the bill limits the location and type of fencing Trump can build along the border.

No, the goal of a national emergency is for Trump to scam the stupidest people in his base for 2 more years. https://t.co/6DQSkqxV8h — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

The GOP "negotiators" on this bill were imbeciles, patsies and people actively hostile to the wall. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

Coulter also spent much of Thursday and Friday retweeting people knocking Trump's decision to sign the bill and declare a national emergency.

This “deal” provides de facto amnesty for anyone claiming to be even in the household of a potential sponsor of an unaccompanied alien minor AND is thus the “Child Trafficking Promotion Act” cc: @realDonaldTrump — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 14, 2019

Democrats know they won big time on the border fight... Shelby surrendered on multiple issues outright. Trump hated it. Anyone saying this is a win for the WH and Trump voters is lying to yourself and shouldn't be taken seriously. pic.twitter.com/jW6tEJyM4P — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 15, 2019

We have a government of, by, and for the Mexican cartels. What happened today is not even a right or left issue. It's a government that fundamentally doesnt represent the citizenry anymore. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) February 15, 2019

"National emergency" certainly won't do anything to fix the big ICE-crippling, trafficker-rewarding de facto amnesty in 224 (a) or the surge of young asylum seekers that will follow. https://t.co/kt0yLVdqPa — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) February 14, 2019

Charlie Kirk, Jacob Wohl, and Sean Hannity told me Trump is playing 4D chess on a level so advanced that you need special brain supplements to understand why constant failure actually equal success. Luckily they're on sale at https://t.co/kp8kcxy35R for just $89.99 plus shipping — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 15, 2019

“This bill limits the president’s ability to construct “barriers” to just the Rio Grande Valley sector and only bollard fencing, not concrete walls of any kind. There’s no ability to adapt. “ https://t.co/RAhREhgjhx https://t.co/xQ374Efmsb — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 15, 2019

Coulter and Trump's relationship took a turn for the worse in December, when he unfollowed her on Twitter for calling his presidency a joke and a scam.

It remains to be seen whether Coulter's vocal criticism of Trump has had any adverse impact on Trump's core support base yet.