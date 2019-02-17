Pelosi Quietly Deletes Tweet Slamming "Racist, Homophobic" Attack On Jussie Smollett

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/17/2019 - 22:30

As the Jussie Smollett "attack" is looking more and more like a class-4 felony hoax, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) quietly deleted a tweet sympathetic to the Empire actor who claimed that he was beaten in what Pelosi uncritically described as a "racist, homophobic attack." It had over 100,000 "likes" and 21,000 retweets. 

Unfortunately for Nancy, the internet never forgets

Pelosi is just one snowflake in an avalanche of liberals who accepted Smollett's bizarre story without so much as questioning the logic behind two Trump supporters, who watch Empireout at 2 a.m. in a wealthy Chicago enclave, who not only recognized Smollett - but knew he was gay, and happened to be packing a bleach-like substance and a noose (in "MAGA Country). 

The Speaker of the House wasn't alone in her uncritical support of Smollett - who faces up to three years in prison if charged and found guilty of filing a false police report.

As the Daily Caller's Kerry Pickett notes, 2020 Democratic contenders Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Corey Booker (D-NJ) have yet to delete their tweets. 

Booker - another kneejerk snowflake in the avalanche of MAGA-hate, called the Smollett "attack" a "modern day lynching." 

Harris parroted Booker 90 minutes later, also calling it a "modern day lynching."

Oddly, quickdraw Booker seems be taking his sweet time time figuring out what he thinks of the Smollett situation now that his two Nigerian friends have apparently flipped on the Empire star and accused him of paying them to stage the attack - practicing beforehand and purchasing the rope and red hats used in the "MAGA Country" attack. 

The "Democratic party's rising star," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also left her Smollett tweet up, hanging there. 

Who else went off half-cocked over Smollett's unbelievable encounter? 

And many, many more. 

Or just delete it?  

