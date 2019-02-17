Thousands Sign Petition To Sell "Useless" Montana To Canada

More than 6,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to sell the "useless" state of Montana to Canada for $1 trillion in an effort to help pay down the national debt, which climbed above $22 trillion earlier this week.

"We have too much debt and Montana is useless. Just tell them it has beavers or something," reads the Change.org petition. Additional reasons provided by supporters of the petition, who weighed in on the comments section of the petition, included the state’s "insignificant population" and their "aesthetic" which some argued doesn't fit with the broader US.

Surprisingly, despite the accusation of being “useless", some purported Montana residents chimed in in the comments to say that they're supportive of the sale, and would love to join Canada without any of the associated expense of moving.

"Honestly, most Montanas are totally OK with this let's do it I'm fine with being out of this hellhole," one petitioner wrote. "Montana will get legal weed, health care and decent hockey...it's a win-win."

Some Canadians also sounded supportive of the idea.

"Montana and its people would be a beautiful addition to our beautiful country. Welcome!...Dear Montana, we love you but we can’t afford that. Ditch the USA and join us for free. You don’t need that much debt."

Apparently, selling off US states may be a viable alternative to fiscal restraint, or ordering the Federal Reserve to print a trillion-dollar "coin" and deposit it in the Treasury.