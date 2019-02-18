Giant List Of MSM-Fueled Hate-Crime Hoaxes Meant To Frame Trump Supporters

As Brian Stelter and CNN work overtime to pretend that the MSM didn't uncritically promote Jussie Smollett's absurd "hate crime" claim in a giddy rush to frame Trump supporters as violent, journalist Andy Ngo has pushed back.

In a running thread of hate-crime hoaxes that the MSM either uncritically reported - or gave little attention to once the truth came out, Ngo lists hoax after hoax designed to smear conservatives.

Days after the Pittsburgh massacre, Trump supporters were blamed for Nazi vandalism at a Brooklyn synagogue & fires in a Jewish community. Turns out the perpetrator was a gay black man who had worked with city council on an initiative to fight hate crimes. https://t.co/6y8UvHVA90 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 17, 2019

In Nov 2016 a Muslim student at the University of Louisiana said two white racist Trump supporters brutally assaulted her, ripped off her hijab, & robbed her. The story went viral.



It was a lie. Media never identified her by name after hoax was revealed. https://t.co/l3AcfROnMe — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 17, 2019

In Dec 2016 a Muslim woman said she was attacked by 3 white Trump supporters in NYC on the subway. She said they tried to rip off her hijab.



Yasmin Seweid lied. CAIR said Muslims are under tremendous “stress & pressure” resulting in incidents like this. https://t.co/gNRM58Qhai — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 17, 2019

In Nov 2018 students at Goucher College demanded social justice training & safe spaces after racist, Nazi, & KKK graffiti was found on campus. Someone even wrote the names of black students. Trump was blamed.



Fynn Arthur, a black student, was responsible. https://t.co/iErOd2M21e — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 17, 2019

In Nov 2016 a Philadelphia neighborhood was rattled when property was vandalized with pro-Trump and anti-black messages. William Tucker was identified as the vandal through CCTV footage. https://t.co/g0fcGJFtJN pic.twitter.com/Rz4QTNp6K4 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 17, 2019

In Nov 2017 near @KState University, a black man's car was vandalized with racist messages. Class was cancelled & students held demonstrations. Dauntarius Williams later admitted to police that he did it himself. Police did not charge him. https://t.co/TJIh3JBrcj — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 18, 2019

.@UMich student Halley Bass told police a Trump supporter attacked her by scratching her face in Nov 2016. She said she was targeted for wearing a pin in support of UK Remain. As her story fell apart, she admitted to scratching herself. https://t.co/le9KEHF7s3 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 18, 2019

2016: Muslim student at @UMich claimed she was attacked by a white man who threatened to burn her hijab. It never happened. CAIR said the attack is “just the latest anti-Muslim incident reported since the election of Donald Trump as president.” https://t.co/w57Xwsz0Tf #HateHoax — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 18, 2019

On election night, Canadian Chris Ball said he was beaten by anti-gay Trump supporters in Santa Monica. His friend shared a photo on social media (notice the immaculate watch). Police said he never filed report & he didn't go to any hospitals in the area. https://t.co/Yud66ORMt4 pic.twitter.com/bTExPTHuFC — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 18, 2019

Nov 2016: Students at @WilliamsCollege dumped fake blood on campus & wrote “AM KKK KILL." Campus police notified FBI & state police. Investigation found that perpetrators did it “to bring attention to the effects of the presidential election." https://t.co/n96EQ1VwnW #HateHoax — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 18, 2019