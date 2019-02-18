NYPD Reviews Alleged Threat By Police Commander To Kill 50 Cent 

The New York Police Department is investigating several claims a precinct commander told officers to "shoot" the rapper 50 Cent, The New York Daily News reported Sunday.

Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez, who is chief of the city's 72nd precinct in Brooklyn, allegedly told officers to shoot 50 Cent "on sight" at a police roll-call, otherwise known as a briefing.

Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, tweeted on Sunday he is taking the threat "very seriously" and has consulted with his lawyers

"This is how I wake up this morning, This guy Emanuel Gonzales (sic) is a dirty cop abusing his POWER," 50 Cent tweeted. "The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun. I take this threat very seriously and im (sic) consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward."

50 Cent called Gonzalez an "embarrassment" to law enforcement and said the officer needs to be "dealt with."

Representatives for the rapper said he is concerned for his well-being.

"He is concerned that he was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD and even more concerned that Gonzalez continues to carry a badge and a gun," the rapper's representatives said in a statement.

50 Cent also described Gonzalez as a "gangster with a badge" but expressed to his Twitter followers: "Keep in mind there are some good people working in law enforcement."

Roy Richter, president of the NYPD Captains Endowment Association, said the allegations against Gonzalez are "completely false," in a statement to CNN Sunday.

"It was 50 Cent who put the safety of the Inspector and his family in jeopardy by publishing a threatening tweet that called for violence last year," Richter said.

Gonzalez is a 30-year veteran on the force and remains on active duty pending the investigation.

Ironically, 50 Cent’s character Kanan on the Starz TV show Power was killed last season by NYPD.