Which Degrees Will Earn You The Most (And The Least)?

There are a number of considerations to be made when deciding which degree course to pursue. Most people though will at least at some point think about their earning potential once they've graduated.

According to gov.uk analysis, in England, the graduates earning the most compared to the average degree five years after graduation are those that studied medicine - coming in at 74.3 percent more for women and 62.7 percent for men. In second place for both genders is economics which on average allows graduates to bring home 54.8 percent (women) and 40.9 percent (men) more.

At the other end of the spectrum, the graduates earning the least compared to the average degree five years after graduation are those that studied the creative arts - equating to 21 percent less for women and 29.2 percent less for men.

