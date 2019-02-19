Trump Mocks AG Lawsuit Against National Emergency, Slams California For "Out Of Control Fast Train"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 02/19/2019 - 08:30

President Trump just delivered one epic "I told you so."

Trump

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Trump bashed the 16 mostly-Democratic (except for Maryland, which currently has a Republican governor) states which joined forces late Monday to file a lawsuit to try and stop his national emergency order on immigration.

Just as Trump predicted on Friday, the court challenge is being brought in the ninth circuit, which has opposed many of Trump's policy initiatives including - most notably - his travel bans.

But he also mocked the state for canceling its Bullet Train project, which was recently abandoned by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

And as Trump pointed out, California's latest boondoggle is much more expensive than the wall.

Tags
Politics