Deutsche Bank's PR campaign to get out ahead of whatever "Kerosene Maxine's" subpoenas might uncover led to another not-altogether-unexpected revelation Wednesday morning when Bloomberg reported more details about the German lender's efforts to distance itself from the soon-to-be president.

We reported previously that Deutsche sought to limit its exposure to Trump during the run-up to his 2016 electoral victory for two reasons: it feared the public blowback that any association with Trump's divisive campaign rhetoric might bring, and it also wanted to avoid the eventuality of Trump defaulting on a loan while in office - which would force the bank into the uncomfortable position of needing to seize the assets of the President of the United States.

For these reasons, senior bank executives vetoed a request by the Trump Organization to expand a loan taken out by the Trump Organization (it wanted to use the extra money for renovations at Turnberry, one of its golf clubs). And now, BBG reported that the bank considered extending repayment dates for the Trump Organizations' outstanding loans until the end of a potential second term in 2025 to avoid the possibility of Trump defaulting while in office - a possibility that was discussed by members of Deutsche's management board, including then-CEO John Cryan. Extending the deadline for the loans, which came due in 2023 and 2024, wouldn't have been that big of a stretch for the bank, given the timing. But still, the bank ultimately decided against the plan.

In an interesting twist - and as was previously reported - then-retail banking chief Christian Sewing, who is now Deutsche's CEO, was in favor of extending more credit to the Trump Organization, which had heretofore had a profitable relationship with Deutsche, but he was overruled by the bank's reputational risk committee.

Representatives for DN declined to comment on the story, but Eric Trump, speaking on behalf of the Trump Organization, slammed the story as "nonsense."

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment, and the people with knowledge of the discussions said they didn’t know why the bank ultimately decided not to extend the loans. The White House didn’t respond to requests for comment. "This story is complete nonsense," Eric Trump, a son of the president and an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said in an email. "We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country. Virtually all of our assets are owned free and clear, and the very few that do have mortgages are a small fraction relative to the value of the asset. These are traditional loans, no different than any other real estate developer would carry as part of a comparable portfolio."

The bank's outstanding loans to the Trump Org include $125 million for Trump National Doral Miami, which comes due in 2023, as well as a $170 million for Trump International Hotel in Washington and another loan on its tower in Chicago, both of which come due in 2024.

Between 2012 and 2016, Trump borrowed more than $620 million from Deutsche Bank and another lender called Ladder Capital (where the son of the Trump Organization's longtime CFO was a top loan executive), to finance projects in Manhattan, Chicago, Washington and a Miami suburb. Of that total, the Trump org received $282 million from Ladder for four Manhattan properties.

The loans differed in structure. And analysis of government databases which contain filings related to local properties, the loans haven't changed since Trump's financial disclosure.

The loans are split between variable-rate and fixed-rate mortgages. Some are interest-only loans, with balloon payments due at maturity, according to property records and securities filings. The maturities on Trump’s Deutsche Bank loans haven’t changed since his preelection financial disclosure, filings show. Government-run databases containing local property filings for New York, Washington, Chicago and Miami-Dade County don’t show any changes in the terms of Trump’s mortgages.

But those details likely won't stop Maxine Waters and Adam Schiff from examining Trump's lending relationship with the bank, harassing his longtime banker Rosemary Vrablic, and publicize the bank's due diligence on Trump after 2016, revelations that, we're sure, will include a few embarrassing nuggets about the perceived "risks" associated with lending to Trump that, we imagine, should play well in the press.