"Go F*ck Yourself" - Tucker Carlson Bursts Into Expletive-Ridden Tirade During Unaired Fox Interview

This is the interview Fox News didn't want you to see.

In footage leaked by YouTube channel Now This that looks like it was clandestinely filmed in a control room somewhere inside 1211 Avenue of the Americas, Carlson can be heard cursing out historian Rutger Bregman and dropping several expletives after the two got into a heated debate about the "globalist elite".

The two had been calmly discussing the roots of income inequality and sharing their criticisms of the Davos elite (Bregman had just gotten back from a trip to the World Economic Forum) - and even sniggering about the obvious hypocrisy of liberal billionaires flying private jets to complain about climate change - before the conversation took a dark turn when Bregman brought up how polls show a majority of Americans are in favor of higher taxes on the rich (of course, that all depends on how you frame the question).

Bregman then dropped a few sly accusations about Fox News being owned by the billionaire class, and Tucker started to get very defensive.

Then Bregman went all-in and accused Tucker of being "part of the problem," at which point Carlson exploded with rage (seemingly taking Bregman's bait).

"You are a millionaire funded by billionaires, that’s what you are," Bregman said.

"And I’m glad you now finally jumped [on] the bandwagon of people like Bernie Sanders and AOC, but you’re not part of the solution, Mr. Carlson. You’re part of the problem, actually."

That gets Carlson heated, and he tries to defend himself - but Bregman just rips into him again.

"You’re all like, 'Oh, I’m against the globalist elite, blah, blah, blah,'" Bregman said.

"It’s not very convincing, to be honest."

Then, Carlson loses it.

"Why don’t you go fuck yourself," he shouted. "You tiny-brain - and I hope this gets picked up, because you’re a moron! I tried to give you a hearing, but you were too fucking annoying."

Fox declined to air the interview, but in a series of tweets, Bregman said he leaked it because he wanted the world to see the real Tucker.

1/ Here’s the interview that @TuckerCarlson and Fox News didn’t want you to see. I chose to release it, because I think we should keep talking about the corrupting influence of money in politics. It also shows how angry elites can get if you do that. https://t.co/hs1474MJNM — Rutger Bregman (@rcbregman) February 20, 2019

2/ I stand behind what I said, but there’s one thing I should have done better. When Carlson asked me how he’s being influenced by Big Business and tax-avoiding billionaires, I should have quoted Noam Chomsky. — Rutger Bregman (@rcbregman) February 20, 2019

3/ Years ago, when he was asked a similar question, Chomsky replied: ‘I’m sure you believe everything you’re saying. But what I’m saying is that if you believe something different, you wouldn’t be sitting where you’re sitting.’ — Rutger Bregman (@rcbregman) February 20, 2019

Watch the full interview below: