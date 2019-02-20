"Go Get Them Nick!": Trump Cheers Covington Student's Defamation Suit Against Washington Post

President Trump cheered Covington High School student Nick Sandmann, whom he invited to the White House in the aftermath of the controversy surrounding his "fake news" confrontation with Native American activist Nathan Phillips, after lawyers for the teen filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the Washington Post.

In his tweet, Trump quoted from the lawsuit, which accused the post of ignoring "basic journalistic standards because it wanted to advance its well-known and easily documented biased agenda against President Donald J. Trump."

“The Washington Post ignored basic journalistic standards because it wanted to advance its well-known and easily documented biased agenda against President Donald J. Trump.” Covington student suing WAPO. Go get them Nick. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

The lawsuit is expected to be the first of many filed against journalists, media organizations and celebrities who helped spread the false narrative about the confrontation, which led to the formation of an angry mob of people on the Internet calling for Sandmann to be punished.