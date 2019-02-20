Jefferies Is Shocked By How Clueless The Fed Turned Out To Be

When the Fed dramatically reversed on its hawkish tightening cycle two months ago, the market was shocked - not so much by the reversal, after all the Yellen Fed did an almost identical U-turn in 2016 when a foundering China dragged the world to the brink of a bear market - but by the lack of a credible justification for the Fed's actions, which appeared to be catering merely to the market, something today's FOMC Minutes confirmed.

And while most investors have learned to move on, and accept the Fed as the market's Chief Risk Officer, one who will forever get involved in boosting stock values until the moment its credibility is gone forever (which at this rate will happen quite soon), one analyst was furious at what the Fed's minute revealed today.

As Jefferies economist Ward McCarthy, clearly sick and tired of providing intellectual cover for the idiots in the Marriner Eccles building, wrote in a scathing report published after the Fed minutes were released today, the minutes suggest a "very significant lack of understanding" of the relationship between the size of the Fed’s balance sheet and the economy and "between the balance sheet and the behavior of the money markets."

"In case you suffered from the delusion that the Fed is carefully calibrating what the normalized size of the balance sheet should be," minutes make it clear that policy markets are using the “roughest of approximations,” wrote McCarthy, who finds it "troubling that the Fed has so little understanding of the dynamics of the current state of the money markets that Fed policy has created, and an apparent disinclination to tinker with available tools in an effort to increase that understanding”

The Jefferies analyst also lashed out at the Fed, saying that it was also notable that "the Fed appears to be intent on ending the balance-sheet runoff at the end of 2019, but hasn’t addressed the optimal size of the balance sheet from a policy perspective."

Which, of course, is what one would expect if the Fed was merely responding to the market, as the Minutes again admitted today, is precisely what it was doing.

So what is the Fed's endgame when it comes to normalization? According to McCarthy, "it seems that the goal with balance sheet normalization was to reduce the size only until there was a noticeable impact on financial markets."

As for the bottom line of the Fed's entire soon to be failed experiment in normalization, the Jefferies analyst says that the "FOMC is on track to curtail the normalization of the balance sheet without providing any solid reasoning for doing so."

And since the Fed will never acknowledge that it's monetary policy is only driven by the market's reaction, no "solid reasoning" will ever be provided.