Man Dies After Train Drags Him Into Grand Central Station Tunnel

A subway driver was killed on Tuesday evening at Grand Central Station in New York after he was dragged off the platform by a moving train at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to NBC New York, citing law enforcement sources.

The victim, a 39-year-old Queens man, was unconscious when police arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His body sustained severe trauma after being dragged off the platform and hitting an electric power box.

While initial reports said that a piece of the man's coat or a strap on his bag had gotten caught in the doors of the train, authorities said that was not the case.

The man's name has not been released.

That was a cautionary message for subway riders who had been accustomed to leaning over the edge, looking into the darkness for the headlights of an approaching train. And it was a message that some passengers were heeding more carefully than ever on Wednesday. -NYT

"I’m not standing on that yellow line," said 69-year-old subway rider Mark Joseph as he stood on the platform where the accident occurred.

"A lot of people don’t listen," Joseph added. "They walk right up to the edge. I’m scared you can trip or somebody can push you. It’s not worth it. You can die."