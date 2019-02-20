McCabe Slammed By FBI Coworker For Discussing Classified Briefing

Former FBI deputy general counsel Greg Bower slammed former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for revealing the details of a classified briefing during which the Gang of Eight was notified of an investigation into President Trump, reports the Daily Caller's Chuck Ross.

"I’ve been a little surprised at how much he’s saying about the ongoing investigation, about the Gang of Eight briefing he has described," Bower told CNN on Wednesday, adding "He’s clearly trying to sell a book, and he’s on a book tour."

Fmr. FBI Deputy General Counsel, Greg Brower, says he's "surprised that Andy McCabe is going as far as he is in talking about what we all know to be an ongoing investigation."



McCabe, who says he opened the investigation into whether Trump was acting as a Russian Agent, claimed that none of the Republican members of the Gang of Eight pushed back on the DOJ's counterintelligence investigation.

Bower - who had daily contact with McCabe, said he isn't surprised that the Gang of Eight allowed the investigation to proceed.

"I’m not sure it’s all that interesting, to be honest with you," said Bower. "I’ve been in many Gang of Eight briefings, they are very sober affairs. Questions are asked sometimes, but the senators and House members are, for a change, are more in ‘listen mode’ more than anything else."

McCabe came under fire earlier this week after it emerged that he may have been part of a discussion to wire tap President Trump and try to remove him from office under the 25th Amendment.

In a Sunday night "60 Minutes" interview, McCabe said that Rosenstein was concerned about Trump's "capacity."

According to McCabe, Rosenstein "raised the issue and discussed it with me in the context of thinking about how many other cabinet officials might support such an effort," adding that Rosenstein was "definitely very concerned about the president, about his capacity and about his intent at that point in time."

"Rosenstein was actually openly talking about whether there was a majority of the cabinet who would vote to remove the president?" asks CBS News anchor Scott Pelly, to which McCabe replied: "That’s correct. Counting votes or possible votes."

The New York Times first reported last year that McCabe alleged in memos that Rosenstein had talked about using the 25th Amendment to oust Trump — or wearing a wire to surreptitiously monitor the president — in the hectic days in May 2017 after Trump fired James B. Comey as FBI director. At the time, Rosenstein disputed the reporting. -WaPo

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called the 25th Amendment scheme a "bureaucratic coup" led by enemies of President Trump. On Sunday morning, Graham said he would subpoena McCabe and Rosenstein "if that's what it takes" to get to the bottom of the 25th Amendment claim.

The DOJ issued a statement last thursday rejecting McCabe's comments, while McCabe walked back some of the statements he made on "60 Minutes."

On Friday a spokeswoman for the former Deputy Director said: "Certain statements made by Mr. McCabe, in interviews associated with the release of his book, have been taken out of context and misrepresented," adding "To clarify, at no time did Mr. McCabe participate in any extended discussions about the use of the 25th Amendment, nor is he aware of any such discussions."