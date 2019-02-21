Stone Gagged Again As Judge Threatens Jail During 'Death Threat' Court Hearing

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone was given an epic slap on the wrist by a D.C. judge on Thursday after Judge Amy Berman Jackson slapped him with another gag order following an Instagram 'death threat' levied at the Judge.

Stone posted a photo to Instagram featuring Berman Jackson with a crosshair next to her head, for which he was ordered to explain himself in court on Thursday.

Apologizing for violating her previous gag order, Stone said on Thursday: "I abused the order for which I'm heartfully sorry," adding "I'm kicking myself over my own stupidity but not more than my wife is kicking me."

Stone: "I am kicking myself over my own stupidity but not more than my wife is kicking me.” — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 21, 2019

Stone: "I recognize that I let the court down. I let you down. I let myself down. I let my family down. I let my attorneys down. I can only say I'm sorry. it was a momentary lapse in judgement. Perhaps I talk too much." — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 21, 2019

Stone then blamed one of his five volunteers for downloading the image he posted.

Stone says he's asked his volunteers who was it who got the at-issue image. "Nobody will own up to it," he says. — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 21, 2019

"Mr. Stone, I'm not giving you another chance. I have serious doubts about whether you've learned any lesson at all," said Berman Jackson, who added that she wasn't buying Stone's apology - and would throw him in jail if he violates the new gag order.

Judge Jackson not taking Stone's apology. Says it looks like it came from his lawyers: “So thank you, but the apology rings quite hollow.” — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 21, 2019

Judge Jackson in backing up the gag order, which limits Stone from speaking at all about the case: "So no, Mr. Stone I'm not giving you another chance. I have serious doubts about whether you've learned any lesson at all." — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 21, 2019

Judge Jackson says any more mess ups and Stone may be sent to jail. "I want to be clear today. I gave you a second chance. But this is not baseball. There will not be a third chance." — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 21, 2019

In short, much ado about nothing.