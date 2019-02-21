Trump: "I Want 5G, Or Even 6G, Tech In The US As Soon As Possible"

President Trump has finally hit upon the real issue at the center of the US government's battle with Huawei: It's all about the technology. To wit, one reason why US allies and the UK and Germany have been so hesitant to cut ties with the Chinese telecoms giant is that, as its founder pointed out in a recent interview with Western media, there is no real alternative. US telecoms like Verizon still lag their Chinese rivals when it comes to 5G.

So, in a series of tweets sent Thursday morning, President Trump exclaimed that "I want 5G, and even 6G technology in the United States as soon as possible" and demanded that "American companies must step up their efforts."

I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on......... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

And in what sounded like a concession to Huawei (and a tacit acknowledgement of the real motives behind the US's anti-Huawei campaign), Trump said he would like US companies to "win through competition"...implying that this isn't the case presently.

....something that is so obviously the future. I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

Now, will Beijing appreciate this burst of honesty? Or, more importantly, will the outburst help inspire US allies like Australia and New Zealand - allies who are feeling the brunt of Beijing's wrath over their decision to side with the US - to change their minds?