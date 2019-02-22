Dianne Feinstein Snaps At Group Of Earth-Conscious Children

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) got into a verbal altercation with group of climate activist children as young as seven-years-old on Friday, after the 85-year-old Senator was asked if she would support the Green New Deal championed by the DNC's "new hotness," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC).

Armed with an impassioned letter and memorized bullet points from their earth-conscious organizations, the children belonging to three Bay Area environmentalist groups (Sunrise Bay Area, Youth Versus the Apocalypse, and Earth Guardians San Francisco) implored Feinstein to support the Green New Deal.

The Senator initially kept her cool - responding "Ok, I'll tell you what. We have our own Green New Deal."

The video skips forward to the children pelting Feinstein with a dire climate warning that "some scientists have said that we have 12 years to turn this around."

The young activists were referencing a theory put forth in a UN-backed report published last year which determined that man-made climate change will become irreversible if carbon emissions are not significantly reduced over the next 12 years (which Ocasio-Cortez turned into "the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don't address climate change").

"It's not gonna get turned around in 10 years," responded Feinstein - drawing a harsh rebuke from an angry chaperone.

"Senator if this doesn't get turned around in 10 years you're looking at the faces of the people who are going to be living with these consequences," said the adult - as one of the children chimed in "the government is supposed to be for the people and by the people and for all the people!"

Feinstein was not amused.

I've been doing this for 30 years. I know what I'm doing. You come in here and you say "it has to be my way or the highway."

"I don't respond to that," shot back Feinstein.

"I've gotten elected. I just ran. I was elected by almost a million vote plurality. And, I know what I'm doing. So, you know, maybe people should listen a little bit. -Dianne Feinstein

Another feisty young activist refused to get off Feinstein's authoritative lawn, firing back; "I hear what you're saying but we're the people who voted you. You're supposed to listen to us, that's your job."

"How old are you?" challenged Feinstein.

"I'm 16. I can't vote," said the girl.

"Well you didn't vote for me," replied an aloof Feinstein, resulting in a chorus of earth-conscious youth firing round after round of GND talking points back at the octogenarian Senator.

Watch:

This is how @SenFeinstein reacted to children asking her to support the #GreenNewDeal resolution -- with smugness + disrespect.



This is a fight for our generation's survival. Her reaction is why young people desperately want new leadership in Congress. pic.twitter.com/0zAkaxruMI — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) February 22, 2019

While one can hardly blame Feinstein for her annoyance at a pack of children forcing her to support the Green New Deal at camerapoint, the seasoned politician of "30 years" should have had the wherewithal to consider the optics of her outburst in front of a group of extremely impressionable and very impassioned Bay Area youth.

Everyone knows its good politics to tell little kids to fuck off https://t.co/5DXVQRbDmQ — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 22, 2019

very disappointed in these kids. senator feinstein is an esteemed member of the senate who has voted for more iraq wars than all your parents combined. do you even know what a joint military resolution is you little shits https://t.co/j0XExJP7K3 — KT Nelson (@KrangTNelson) February 22, 2019

