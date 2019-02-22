India-Pakistan War: Pakistan Army Prepares For Conflict, Tells Hospitals To Be Ready

The Pakistan military is preparing to defend against future attacks by India, and would respond with “full force,” the army’s spokesman announced Friday, amid worries of retaliation from India after the Pulwama terror incident, reported Reuters.

“We have no intention to initiate war, but we will respond with full force to full spectrum threat, that would surprise you,” Major General Asif Ghafoor said. “Don’t mess with Pakistan.”

"We do not wish to go to war. If it is imposed on us, we have the right to respond,” Major General Ghafoor told journalists during a news conference in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, one week after a Pakistani-based terror organization claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack that killed 40 Indian policemen in the Kashmir region.

The Times of India has obtained new government documents, one by the Pakistani military and another from local authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which suggests the Pakistani military is preparing for an upcoming conflict on the Line of Control (LOC), a military control line between the Indian and Pakistani controlled parts of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Army based in Headquarters Quetta Logistics Area in Quetta Cantonment sent a letter to Jilani Hospital on February 20 to prepare for medical support in the event of war.

“In case of emergency war on the eastern front, Quetta logistics area is expected to receive injured soldiers from civil and military hospitals of Sindh and Punjab. After initial medical treatment, these soldiers are planned to be shifted from military and civil public sector to the civil hospital in Balochistan till the period of availability of beds in CMHs (civil-military hospitals),” the letter to Jilani hospital’s Abdul Malik by one Asia Naz, force commander, HQLA, said. “The Logistics Area has a comprehensive medical support plan encompassing all military and civil hospitals in the province. In case of an eventuality besides bed expansion of the military hospital, civil hospitals have already been assigned the responsibility to reserve and earmark 25% of their bedding capacity for the injured soldier."

On Thursday, PoK authorities urged local officials in Neelum, Jehlum, Rawalkot, Haweli, Kotli and Bhimbher regions along the LoC to publish warnings for residents of an imminent attack by the Indian Army.

The PoK also advised residents to take “safe routes whenever commuting” besides avoiding congregation. “Those residing near the LoC and (those who) do not have bunkers should get one made immediately,” it said.

Yesterday, Pakistan PM Imran Khan authorized the military to "respond decisively and comprehensively to any aggression or misadventure" by India, reported PTI.

Bilateral ties between both countries collapsed after the Pulwama attack. Pakistan is preparing for an imminent attack by India, as one of the most dangerous rivalries on the plant is heating up in the first half of 2019.