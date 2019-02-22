New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Hookers

Update : A spokesperson for Robert Kraft has released the following statement:

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

The video that the police have must be a 'deep fake' then?

* * *

Just when you thought the day couldn't get any worse for the Kraft family name - with Kraft Heinz' share price down 25% to a new record low this morning - it just did...

As part of a takedown of a human trafficking ring, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was busted in Florida on two counts of soliciting prostitution at a spa.

As DeadSpin.com reports, in a press conference Friday morning, Jupiter Police chief Daniel Kerr said Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution roughly a month ago, and that a warrant for his arrest is with the state’s attorney’s office.

Chief Kerr says he was "stunned as everybody else" when he saw Kraft's name as a suspect.

Twenty-five people total were charged with soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Spa in Jupiter.

Additionally, Kerr said there is video evidence of Kraft involved in sex acts in a massage parlor on two occasions.

Officials say Kraft was driven to the spa by a chauffeur.

The average cost per visit for services is $59 or $79 per hour, according to police.

Kraft will be charged with a misdemeanor and will have to appear in court.