Stocks Slide After Trump, Xi Fail To Deliver Trade Deal Progress

Following a closed door meeting with reporters with Vice Premier Liu He, Mnuchin, Lighthizer and Ross at his side, Trump confirmed that he and Xi would likely meet in the near future to hammer out the final details of the deal, and that maybe they would strike a deal...and maybe not. In a letter sent from Xi to Trump that was cited at the press conference, Xi praised the "significant progress" made during talks so far and said he hoped that both sides could meet one another "half way."

To try and overcome the remaining hurdles to a deal, Liu and his team have agreed to extend their visit by two days.

Stocks dropped on the headlines as both sides sounded non-commital about a deal. Traders also appeared frustrated by the lack of details. In another surprise for markets, Trump gave no indication that an extension to the tariff deadline had already been decided, saying instead that an extension would depend on how the next few days would go.

The yuan also moved higher on Mnuchin's comments that a deal on currency had been reached (after reports earlier in the week revealed that the White House had asked Beijing to commit to keeping its currency "stable".

The headlines from the closed-door remarks are rolling in...

TRUMP SAYS HE AND XI WILL PERHAPS WORK OUT THE FINAL POINTS AND PERHAPS NOT

TRUMP SAYS HE EXPECTS MEETING WITH XI IN NOT TOO DISTANT FUTURE

TRUMP SAYS HE AND CHINA'S XI WILL ULTIMATELY MAKE THE BIGGEST DECISIONS ON TRADE

XI SAYS, IN LETTER TO TRUMP READ ALOUD IN OVAL OFFICE, THAT NEGOTIATORS HAVE MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS

XI SAYS HE HOPES THE TWO SIDES WILL REDOUBLE EFFORTS TO MEET EACH OTHER HALF WAY

TRUMP SAYS U.S. AND CHINA ARE HAVING VERY GOOD TALKS ON TRADE

TRUMP SAYS PROGRESS MADE ON STRUCTURAL ISSUES WITH CHINA

U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE LIGHTHIZER SAYS THERE ARE SOME GREAT HURDLES LEFT

U.S. TREASURY'S MNUCHIN SAYS LIU AND HIS TEAM HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR TRIP BY TWO DAYS TO CONTINUE TALKING

MNUCHIN SAYS THEY HAVE CONCLUDED A STRONG AGREEMENT ON CURRENCY

U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY ROSS SAYS THERE IS A BLOT MORE THAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO GET DEAL ON TRADE WITH CHINA

TRUMP SAYS THE RELATIONSHIP HAS BEEN GOOD, BUT WHO KNOWS WHETHER A DEAL WILL BE MADE

TRUMP SAYS IF HE SEES PROGRESS BEING MADE, IT WOULD NOT BE INAPPROPRIATE TO EXTEND THE MARCH 1 DEADLINE AND HE WOULD BE INCLINED TO DO THAT

MNUCHIN SAYS DEPENDING ON HOW THE NEXT FEW DAYS GO, HE MAY RECOMMEND A MEETING WITH XI IN MARCH

MORE LIKELY THAN NOT THAT A TRADE DEAL WILL HAPPEN

CHINA'S LIU SAYS DEAL WITH U.S. VERY LIKELY TO HAPPEN

TRUMP SAYS DROPPING CHARGES ON HUAWEI NOT BEING DISCUSSED

TRUMP SAYS MEETING WITH XI MAY TAKE PLACE IN MAR-A-LAGO

TRUMP SAYS WE HAVE A DEAL WITH CHINA ON CURRENCY MANIPULATION

TRUMP MAY EXTEND CHINA TRADE TRUCE A MONTH OR SO IF PROGRESS

TRUMP SAYS MOU WITH CHINA WOULD BE SHORT-TERM

TRUMP SAYS HE DISAGREES WITH LIGHTHIZER ABOUT MOUS.

Earlier, CNBC reported that Trump and President Xi have been in talks to hold a summit next month at Mar-a-Lago, which would suggest that the March 1 deadline for the US to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods might be extended (though that's hardly a guarantee). This after the administration insisted after the trade truce had been struck that March 1 would be a "hard" deadline.