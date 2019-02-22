Times Up CEO Resigns After Son Embroiled In Sexual Misconduct Scandal

In the latest example of one rabid feminist taking down another rabid feminist (so much for women helping other women), the CEO of the Time's Up gender equality initiative - a nonprofit founded in the wake of the #MeToo movement - has resigned after her 'life coach' son was accused of brushing his erect penis against a women to whom he was administering a 'healing massage'.

According to the Daily Mail, Lisa Borders, 61, revealed on Monday that she had resigned her post "with deep regret" because she couldn't reconcile her position with her role as a mother. Borders son, Garry 'Dijon' Bowden Jr., was accused by a client named Celia Gellert of having touched her genitalia and kissed her on the cheek during a $330 multi-hour 'healing session' last month.

Lisa Borders

Here's more from the LA Times:

Borders stepped down four days after a 31-year-old Santa Monica woman alleged, in a Facebook post, that Borders’ 36-year-old son had been sexually inappropriate with her. People familiar with the situation who were not authorized to comment said Borders quickly brought the allegations to the attention of the Time’s Up board. The group and Borders, these people said, soon recognized that she was in an untenable position. Celia Gellert told The Times that Borders’ son, a photographer, podcast host and life coach named Garry “Dijon” Bowden Jr., offered her a “healing session.” She said she was surprised and felt “violated” when, she alleged, he touched her genitalia, kissed her neck and brushed his erect but clothed penis against her body during the session.

Alan Jackson, an attorney for the male Bowden, disputed details from Gellert’s post, saying that Bowden had been giving her a healing massage that Gellert had requested. He showed The Times a text exchange in which Gellert thanked Bowden afterward, calling the massage "gentle and authentic and loving." "My client vehemently denies that any inappropriate or nonconsensual touching occurred at any time," Jackson said.

Garry 'Dijon' Bowden Jr.

Gellert claimed in her FB post that she cried during the massage after Bowden kissed the back of her head, brushed his penis against her and "touched her in really inappropriate places."

Gellert, who practices the spiritual art of reiki healing, said she wanted to be supportive of her friend whom she regarded as a fellow professional. She asked him for a “healing session,” and they arranged for him to come to her home. During a Jan. 21 encounter at her home, Gellert said, Bowden instructed her to disrobe and lie on a mat on a massage table. He slathered her with coconut oil. “He touched me in really inappropriate places. I just froze,” she said, adding that she began to cry. “I told him I didn’t feel well and he kept saying, ‘Trust me,’” she said. He “kissed the back of my neck,” she said, adding that he said, “Don’t worry if you are afraid.” She said he then brushed his penis over her arm, jiggled her buttocks and blew air on her private area.

“It was not healing, it was disgusting,” Gellert said.

Borders said in a statement Monday that she was proud of the work she had done as the leader of the organization. Prior to running Times Up, Border served as the CEO of the WNBA.

"As Time's Up continues to grow, I am proud of the work I have done to shepherd its continued development. Unfortunately, it is with deep regret that I must resign from Time's Up to address family concerns that require my singular focus. I appreciate the opportunity to support this mission and I hope my efforts will continue to resonate."

In a statement of its own, the organization thanked her for her work.

"With gratitude for her work, TIME'S UP accepts and supports Lisa Borders decision to resign as president and CEO. We know that it is the right decision for Lisa as well as the organization. Our COO, Rebecca Goldman, will serve as interim CEO while we conduct an executive search."

And in an Instagram post published Thursday, Gellert seemed to take things one step further by bragging about "reporting her rapist" (though she didn't say whether she meant Borders or not) and encouraged other women to do the same.