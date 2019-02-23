Americans Call Their Government America's Top Problem

Authored by Eric Zuesse via The Strategic Culture Foundation,

On February 18th, Gallup bannered "Record High Name Government as Most Important Problem" and reported that, out of a list of 47 national “problems,” the top ten that were selected (and the percentage of respondents who selected each) were:

More than a third of Americans think that “The government/Poor leadership” is the “Top Problem” in America.

That’s almost twice the percentage who listed the second-from-top option, “Immigration,” as being this.

In turn, the third-most-frequently chosen option was “Healthcare,” mentioned by a third as many respondents as listed “Immigration.” (And healthcare in the United States is the worst and by far the costliest in all of the developed nations; so it’s a system that’sextraordinarily rotten and corrupt, and thus obviously an enormous U.S. problem.) (And immigration wasn’t high on these lists until Trump’s Presidency, which raised it from virtually nowhere — such as 5% in 2005 — to 19% today; so its being high on the list now is due only to the propaganda and not to any reality.)

Consequently, that this Government does not represent the American people, is a fact which is beyond any reasonable doubt.

How validly can one call such a country a “democracy,” if “democracy” is being defined as“government that represents the people”?

Here are other indications that the U.S. is, in truth, a dictatorship:

In conclusion, one may say that internationally the aristocracy has imposed, in many if not most nations, the ways and means to corrupt the government so profoundly that the aristocracy actually reign, but this hasn’t happened uniformly throughout the world. And only in the United States has it been scientifically proven that the Government is a dictatorship. Elsewhere, there is at least the possibility to question whether a nation is dictatorial, and, if so, to what extent. But unquestionably the U.S. is. And, according to the latest Gallup poll on what the nation’s top problem is, a stunningly high percentage even of Americans are now sensing that this is true.

Short of performing a scientific analysis, however, the most reliable indicator of whether or not a given nation is a democracy might reasonably be that the higher the percentage of its people who are in prison, the lower is the given nation’s democracy-quotient, and that the lower this percentage is, the more democratic the government is.

After all, either a military dictatorship, or a police state, is clearly not a democracy, no matter how much the given nation’s constitution and other formalities say it is.