Army Signs $174 Million Deal For Smart Artillery Shells

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC., known as ATK, was awarded a $174 million contract to turn existing artillery shells into smart weapons.

A statement from the US Department of Defense (DoD) indicates the contract will be fulfilled at ATK's manufacturing facilities in Plymouth, Minnesota, with an estimated completion date of November 2022.

The M1156 Precision Guidance Kit (PGK), formerly XM1156, is a US Army-designed precision guidance system that turns conventional unguided M549A1 155 mm artillery shells into precision-guided munition.

The PGK guidance kit screws onto the back of a 155 mm artillery shell, can be fired from M109A6 Paladin and M777A2 Howitzer artillery systems. Miniature aerodynamic fins allow the GPS to steer the shell to within 160 feet of the target, compared to a conventional unguided shell that has a circular error probability of 876 feet. A protective function in the PGK will decide if it will strike the target five seconds after launch, if the shell thinks its circular error probability is wider than 490 feet, it will not explode on impact.

The PGK turns the Army's current stockpile of conventional 155 mm artillery shells into precision projectiles while simultaneously decreasing the potential for collateral damage to friendly troops and non-combatants on the modern battlefield.

In June 2015, the PGK passed acceptance testing and was approved for low-rate production. The test showed 41 out of 42 PGK shells fired from an M109A6 Paladin performed reliably, a 97% success rate.

By mid-2016, 4,779 PGK guidance kits had been produced under low-rate production, with full-rate production expected to commence this year.

With the Army's acquisition of this technology, the smart shells will be proven, cost-effective, and a low-risk solution in America's future conflicts.