Philippine Central Bank Chief Dead

Global monetary policy uncertainty just increased marginally as Philippines central bank governor Nestor Espenilla has died after battling cancer. He was 60.

A veteran of the central bank for three decades, he became governor in July 2017 - a period during which the peso has plunged (though recovered modestly in recent weeks)...

And soaring inflation was tamed by nothing less than changing the way it is calculated...

So Manila loses its master manipulator.

The governor passed away Saturday, according to central bank officials, who declined to be identified ahead of an official announcement. Espenilla was diagnosed with tongue cancer in November 2017 and had been on intermittent leave since September last year.

Espenilla is survived by his wife Tess, their daughter and two sons.