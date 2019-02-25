84 Million Americans Are Now Under High Wind Warnings Or Advisories 

Dangerous winds are sweeping across the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast Monday, threatening to topple trees, cut power and cause travel headaches for tens of millions of Americans.

"A strengthening storm across southeastern Canada has brought strong westerly winds to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Monday. Wind gusts between 50-65 mph continue to impact these regions, leading to a plethora of issues in a variety of industries. Downed trees and power lines have led to power outages across the I-95 corridor, strong winds have forced ski resorts in the Northeast to close their summit access, and strong surface winds have made air travel difficult. Winds are expected to slowly slacken Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday. While this week largely looks seasonable or slightly below normal, more cold and possibly cold and snow is expected in this region of the country into the first half of March," reported Meteorologist and owner of Empire Weather LLC., Ed Vallee.

Strong wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph have been reported in the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area and Tri-state region as a cold front slams into the Northeast.

PropertyCasualty360 said more than 600,000 customers from Michigan to Virginia were without electricity, as some gusts clocked in at hurricane strength (75 mph).

In Sandusky, Ohio, a driver captured video of an 18-wheeler on the highway toppled by a powerful wind gust.

WICKED WIND: Millions of Americans from the Midwest to the Northeast are facing dangerous winds up to 75 mph, including in Sandusky, Ohio, where a pair of motorists captured an 18-wheeler on the highway toppled by a powerful wind gust. https://t.co/KvW5nxlkii pic.twitter.com/NQJCNrhsj3 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 25, 2019

Wind advisories, watches, and warnings are in effect through Monday in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

"The most dangerous wind will be along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts on Monday," according to Vallee.

Approximately 600 flights have been canceled in the affected areas, according to FlightAware.

In New York City, “the strongest winds will occur during the afternoon and possibly evening Monday," Vallee said.

High winds are causing significant delays for airlines and large trucks traveling on the I-95 interstate in the Northeast. A high wind warning is now in effect for New York City until 6 p.m.

84 million people are under high wind warnings or advisories. @alroker has the forecast. pic.twitter.com/8pWMWC0dDa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 25, 2019

Valle said the storm that brought blizzard conditions to the upper Great Lakes is behind this powerful system.

While the wind may bring travel delays and widespread power outages to the affected areas, Vallee said another storm could make its way through the interior Northeast to southeast New England on Wed night into Thursday.