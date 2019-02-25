Former Federal Prosecutor: "We Are In A Civil War... I Buy Guns"

Former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova says civil discourse is over in America, and recommends voting and buying guns because "we are in a civil war."

Speaking with Laura Ingraham on her podcast, diGenova noted that the "all liberal" media has given a pass to both Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) and VA Attorney General Mark Herring for appearing in blackface, while similarly glossing over Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax's credible sexual assault allegation.