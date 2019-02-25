Massive Windstorm Spawns "Ice Tsunami" On Lake Erie

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

An ice tsunami was spawned on Lake Erie by a massive windstorm which has resulted in the loss of power for thousands in the area. The ice storm took place Sunday across parts of New York and along Lake Erie, pushing large chunks of ice along lakeshore areas.

Chunks of ice stacked up along the Niagara River Parkway along the lake forced the roadway to be closed in some sections after the ice tsunami hit. Ice mounds between 25 and 30 feet high could be seen in photos approaching people’s homes. Twitter users shared their accounts of what this ice tsunami looked like, and it is eerie.

According to a report by Fox News, The National Weather Service in Buffalo warned that winds along neighboring Lake Ontario could reach 75 mph, causing “extensive damage to trees and power lines, widespread power outages, and property damage to roofs and siding. This is a particularly dangerous situation! If you must travel be prepared for extensive damage and downed power lines,” the agency said.

The ice tsunami along the Hoover Beach area of Hamburg, New York spurred a voluntary evacuation for residents there. “Residents in Hoover Beach can expect the Woodlawn FD to come door to door accounting for residents,” town officials said in a Facebook post. The weather system had also generated the strong winds that toppled trees and fallen branches which took out power lines across the region Sunday and into Monday as winds gusted to 60 mph or higher.

“We’ve had storms in the past but nothing like this,” Hoover Beach resident Dave Schultz told WGRZ. “We’ve never had the ice pushed up against the walls and right up onto our patios… it’s in my patio, the neighbor’s patio, and the patio after that.”

Wind advisories and warnings are also in effect through Monday in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast due to the “very slow moving” system, according to Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean. “We also have the potential for some snow across the Great Lakes, and with those wind gusts blizzard conditions are going to be of big concern,” Dean said Monday on FOX & Friends.