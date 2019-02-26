China Joins Russia In Opposing Military Intervention In Venezuela

Here's something that could complicate President Trump's quest for a sweeping trade deal with China.

After a violent weekend that left several Venezuelans dead and dozens injured as pro-Maduro militias joined forces with the military to try and repel aid convoys (amid the chaos, Venezuelan officials accused the US of staging a false flag attack on an aid convey), China has finally come out to oppose foreign military intervention in Venezuela, taking its most concrete step yet to back the Maduro regime as senior officials warn that a military intervention may be in the table.

Chinese media organization Xinhua reported Tuesday that a representative of the government in Beijing voice the government's opposition to a military conflict in Venezuela (after Guaido had reportedly sought to try and convince Beijing to abandon Maduro and support his claim as the legitimate ruler of Venezuela).

The envoy declared China's opposition to foreign interference in Latin America's favorite crumbling socialist republic - which China not only views as an international ally but has also invested billions of dollars in money-for-oil deals - during a meeting of the UN Security Council called by the US.

Here's more from Xinhua:

"China maintains that all countries should abide by the basic principles of international law and international relations, opposes foreign interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela, and opposes military intervention in Venezuela," Ma Zhaoxu, China's permanent representative to the UN, said at a Security Council meeting on the situation in Venezuela. The envoy also said China opposes US attempts to offer "humanitarian assistance" to the people of Venezuela, echoing a line used by the Maduro regime that the aid is merely a ploy to try and sow instability in the country. "China opposes using the issue of so-called humanitarian assistance for political purposes to create disability or even turbulence inside Venezuela and in the neighboring region," he added. "This serves no party's interest," the ambassador noted.

China and Russia are now the two biggest powers backing the Maduro regime, which has lost the support of much of Latin America and Europe. Moscow has reportedly even gone as far as ordering hundreds of Russian mercenaries to Caracas to protect Maduro. Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom has invested billions in Venezuela's struggling state-run oil company, PDVSA.

Beijing's latest declaration of support comes as Vice President Mike Pence urged the US's international partners during a speech in Colombia to freeze all Venezuelan assets, refuse to buy its oil, and ensure that "every last dollar" held or earned by the government abroad is returned to Guaido.