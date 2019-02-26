ICE Arrests Woman In Viral MAGA Hat Attack For Being In Country Illegally

A 41-year-old woman who assaulted a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hat last Monday inside a Massachussetts Mexican Restaurant was arrested Tuesday morning by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Police say 41-year-old Rosiane Santos knocked the MAGA hat off the head of 23-year-old Bryton Turner as she was walking past him, only to return and verbally confront him.

“The minute I walked in and sat down, the woman [Santos] said something to me, she said, ‘What does your hat say, what does your hat say,’ and I showed her, ” Turner said on the Howie Carr Show on Friday. “She goes, ‘Why would you wear that here?’,” he said. “And I said, it’s America and I can wear this hat wherever I want.” Turner said Santos told the bartender to poison his drink. -Howie Carr Show

According to the Howie Carr Show, police officers arrived on the scene after the bartender called 911 and arrested Santos after she refused to leave the restaurant. After they ran her fingerprints and sent them to ICE, they discovered she is in the country illegally after overstaying a 1994 tourist visa.

"While [Santos] is presently no longer in ICE custody, she was arrested by ICE ERO earlier today, she has been provided with a Notice to Appear that has been filed on her and she has been entered into removal proceedings before federal immigration court," said an ICE official.