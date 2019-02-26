Ivanka Starts Cat-Fight With AOC: "People Want To Work For What They Get"

Ivanka Trump fired a shot across the bow of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), telling Fox News's Steve Hilton that the majority of Americans don't share AOC's ultra-progressive agenda (which could cost up to $93 trillion, according to former CBO director Douglas Holtz-Eakin).

Trump suggests that most Americans would prefer to achieve upward mobility through hard work and opportunity; essentially the 'teach a person to fish' approach vs. 'steal fish from rich people and give them to lazy people' - prescribed in AOC's Green New Deal.

Hilton asked Trump: "You’ve got people who will see that offer from the Democrats, from the progressive Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Here’s the Green New Deal, here’s the guarantee of a job,’ and think, ‘yeah, that’s what I want, it’s that simple.’ What do you say to those people?"

To which Ivanka responded: "I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something. I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last 4 years. People want to work for what they get," adding "So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility."

Hilton also asked Trump if she thought the 2020 election would be framed as a battle between her father's capitalism and the Democratic party's recent shift towards socialist candidates.

"I think fundamentally if you ask yourself the question, ‘are we better today than we were yesterday or we were 2 years ago?’ The answer is, undoubtedly, yes," replied Ivanka. "So, as an American, families sitting down and thinking about their financial situation relative to a month ago or a year ago, America is doing very well and it stands in quite sharp contrast to the rest of the world. So, not only are we doing well, much of the world has slowed down in terms of the pace of their growth."

Ivanka clarified on Twitter that she is not opposed to a minimum wage - rather, a guaranteed minimum for people "unwilling to work."