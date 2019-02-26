Michael Cohen Officially Disbarred Ahead Of Public Testimony

Michael Cohen is going to walk out of his closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee to some very bad - though not entirely unexpected - news.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller probe to lying under oath (in addition to eight charges stemming from campaign finance law and bank fraud violations with federal prosecutors in New York) has been officially disbarred, according to documents released Tuesday by Manhattan’s Appellate Division, First Department and the Attorney Grievance Committee.

And in another blow to Cohen's credibility, Axios reported Tuesday that the alleged "criminal conduct" by Trump that he is expected to testify about during his hearings was "stumbled across...within the last 48 hours."

In addition to disclosures about Trump's involvement in the schemes to pay off Stormy Daniels and Karen MacDougal, the new evidence that Cohen is set to present involve slides about Trump's efforts to inflate his assets for business and personal reasons. Cohen will also discuss how long Trump remained involved in talks over the aborted "Trump Tower Moscow" project while also sharing details about his conversations with Trump on the subject.

Republicans are expected to point out that Cohen's history of lying to Congress should call into question anything he might tell the House Oversight Committee tomorrow.

