Despite May's Concessions, Risk Of 'No Deal' Brexit Has Risen: Mizuho

Authored by Peter Chatwell, head of interest rates strategy at Mizuho International

The headlines tell us that the Labour party are backing a second referendum, and that the Conservative-led government is probably taking no-deal off the table. Digging into the details and analysing the probabilities tells us a more nuanced story.

Probabilities have changed in the near term ie between now and 29th March, because the government is likely to propose a vote on A50 extension if the next Withdrawal Agreement vote fails. This reduces "no-deal" risk between now and March 29th, but the risk of no-deal after that point has risen. An A50 extension, if the HoC does get to vote it through, merely postpones the risk of no-deal.





The chance of a second referendum still looks very slim, marginally higher than previously, because the backing from Labour has many conditions and comes from a party which has weakened both in the opinion polls and in the House of Commons. There is a sufficient number of Labour MPs, who represent Leave-voting constituents, to suggest that this would still struggle to get a majority in the House of Commons, even with the support of rebel Tories.

The Independent Group are less significant than opinion polls suggest, we think. Both Conservatives and Labour can attack this pro-Remain group if a General Election was to be called, particularly as they are not a political party yet and have none of the operational resources required to mount an effective campaign. Until/unless that happens, their formation as an independent group does not change parliamentary arithmetic, now that Labour has sided with Remain.

The main change in probability of these events is that the Withdrawal Agreement now looks more likely to eventually make it into law. This has long been our central scenario. The Brexiteers have gained nothing with all of yesterday’s changes, pushing them into a corner, making them more likely to reluctantly back the deal as long as a concession is made on the backstop.

GBP is right to rally - we reckon cable can reach 1.33 - but this should simply be because some uncertainty has reduced. Conservatives and Labour are playing their hands. Fundamentally we think GBP should continue to trade well below any notional fair value due to the structural downside that Brexit causes to the UK economy.

Moreover, front-end gilt yields are justified to rise as a knee-jerk reaction, but the long end is likely to remain well supported. Strong redemptions and BoE APF reinvestment flows should support the market, as should a return of "real money" investors to £-fixed income. The asymmetric macro trade for a real money investor here is to go long GBP currency AND duration, we think.