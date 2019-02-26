Rotten Tomatoes Censors "Non-Constructive Input" After Girl-Power Superhero Movie Panned By "Trolls"

The popular movie review website Rotten Tomatoes has decided to help Hollywood's sagging box-office numbers by banning user comments before films premiere in theatres. The site has also tweaked the polling system it uses to gauge interest in upcoming releases. The move comes in response to users bashing the latest girl-power superhero movie, Captain Marvel, which has been widely panned prior to its March 8th release.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson came under fire after telling Marie Claire that she would like to see fewer white male critics reviewing her films. Following Larson's comments, box office projections for Captain Marvel dropped approximately 28%, while the Rotten Tomatoes comments section blew up - resulting in the new site-wide changes.

Brie Larson: White dudes kinda suck.



Some white dudes (and others): You're sorta ruining your upcoming movie for us.



Rotten Tomatoes: We must change our entire system so that nobody knows this. — neontaster (@neontaster) February 26, 2019

Those who think a movie will suck, or have a problem with something controversial said by a star have now been labeled "trolls" engaging in "review bombing" campaigns - and must therefore be silenced, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The battle against "review bombing" is part of the company's push to make audience feedback more "useful," said Paul Yanover, the president of Fandango, the ticketing service that owns Rotten Tomatoes. (Fandango is a unit of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.) "We decided the easiest thing to do, and the most intelligent thing to do, was simply removing the comments, because you can't comment on the film if you haven't seen the film," Yanover said. -NBC News

Accidentally proving the "trolls" right, NBC News notes:

In recent years, a crush of users tried to sink audience scores for Marvel's "Black Panther," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and the female-led "Ghostbusters" reboot, deluging the site with comments that were sometimes racist or sexist.

All of which received terrible user reviews on metacritic - especially the Last Jedi and the all-female Ghostbusters reboot.

The movie was so awful that co-star Leslie Jones took to Twitter to criticize alleged racist and sexist messages she had received, which earned right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos a permanent Twitter ban after he said Jones was playing the victim. Jones, meanwhile, went unpunished for a slew of racist tweets prior to the incident with Yiannopoulos. She voluntarily left twitter shortly after the spat with Milo.

In short - if a large group of people think a movie will probably suck for any number of reasons, including backlash against activist actors, Rotten Tomatoes will no longer let you know about it. You'll simply have to risk wasting $15 and two hours of your life, or wait until enough reviews roll in to make a decision.

There's a lot of money involved, after all.