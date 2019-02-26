All Globex Futures Trading Is Halted, CME "Aware"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 02/26/2019 - 20:25

CME said in a statement to clients that all Globex markets have been halted at around 740ET, according to an email document seen by Bloomberg.

"We are aware of this, and we are currently looking into this,” said CME spokesperson Gan Lee Meng.

S&P Futures have stopped while FX markets remain active...

And Bond futures are also not trading...

Commodities are also not trading...

The issue affects a slew of other markets, including eurodollar futures, grains, crude oil and natural gas.

Traders, with nothing to do now, have taken to Twitter...

Tags
Business Finance