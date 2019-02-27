Bonds, Stocks, & Bullion Crumble Amid Kashmir, Kim, & Cohen Chaos

What a day...

China limped lower overnight for the second day in a row...but remains dramatically higher on the week still...

UK's FTSE fell once again (3-week lows) as Italy outperformed...

US Futures were halted overnight for a surprisingly long period due to a CME glitch, tumbled on Lighthizer, ramped after the European close... (3rd day of weakness into the close)

Dow and Trannies were worst, Small Caps outperformed (thanks to the short-squeeze once again)...Nasdaq was ramped back into the green at the last minute...

Bob Lighthizer sparked an early dump in stocks after he poured cold water on President Trump's more optimistic outlook on trade... but that dip was quickly panic bid after Europe closed...

S&P cash was unable to get back above 2,800 for the 3rd day in a row...

Another day, another major short-squeeze...

And buybacks rescued stocks from the Lighhizer dip...

Treasury yields spiked across the board, triggered by a major IG calendar and rate-locks...

10Y ramped all the way up to a key trendline level and stalled...

And 30Y Yields pushed all the way up to 5-week highs...

The 3m5Y curve inverted once again today...

The dollar rebounded from overnight weakness to close green...

Yuan ended unchanged despite a dip on Lighthizer comments...

Bitcoin flatlined for much of the day before cryptos suddenly puked around 330ET...

WTI rallied back to unchanged on a big surprise crude draw, PMs limped lower as copper gained...

Gold prices tumbled (erasing the month's gains) - which makes perfect sense as Kashmir turns up the rhetoric to '11'...

WTI recovered Monday's losses then faded modestly...

Finally, as the month of February nears an end, with stocks soaring, we note that US Macro data just suffered its worst monthly disappointments since April 2017...

It could never happen again, right?