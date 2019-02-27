Core US Factory Orders Suffer Worst Slump In 3 Years

US core factory orders (ex transports) fell for the second month in a row in December. This is the worst sequential drop since Feb 2016.

New orders ex-trans fell 0.6% in Dec. after falling 1.3% the prior month.

The headline factory orders rose 0.1% MoM (well below the 0.6% MoM gain expected).

Capital goods non-defense ex aircraft new orders for Dec. fall 1% after falling 1.1% in Nov.

Non-durables shipments for Dec. fall 1% after falling 2% in Nov.

Not a pretty picture, but it was an 8.0% drop in Defense spending that triggered the weakness - so we're gonna need moar war.