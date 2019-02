The US trade deficit of goods widened to $79.5b in December from $70.5b in November as exports fell 2.8% and imports rose 2.4%.

That compared with the median estimate of economists for $73.6 billion.

Exports of Industrial Supplies and Capital Goods plunged in December and imports of food & beverage surged.

This is the widest goods trade deficit in US history.

Trump is not winning on this one!