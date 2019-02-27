A new report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund reveals that many beers and wine sold across the US contain toxic glyphosate from weedkiller.

PIRG tested five wines, 14 beers and one hard cider for the study. The wine brands were Barefoot, Beringer, Frey (organic), Inkarri Estates (organic), and Sutter Home. The beers tested were from Budweiser, Coors, Corona, Guinness, Heineken, Miller, Peak (organic), Sam Adams, Samuel Smith (organic), Sierra Nevada, Stella Artois, Tsingtao and New Belgium. Ace Perry Hard Cider was also tested.

The study determined that popular beers like Coors, Budweiser, and Corona Extra contained an average of roughly 28 parts per billion (ppb). Tsingtao, the outlier, contained a whopping 49.7 ppb.

Glyphosate is one of the most widely used herbicides across the US and is the active ingredient in products such as Roundup, Rodeo Aquatic Herbicide, and Eraser. The toxic chemical is a broad-spectrum herbicide that kills plants but has also been linked to cancer in humans by the World Health Organization.

Sutter Home Merlot had the highest concentrations of glyphosate of all 20 brands, at 51 ppb. Beringer Estates Moscato and Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon had slightly smaller levels of the chemical.

This mind-numbing revelation was published on the same day as a San Francisco court began hearing arguments in the first federal civil case over whether Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer causes cancer.

“When you’re having a beer or a glass of wine, the last thing you want to think about is that it includes a potentially dangerous pesticide,” said U.S. PIRG Education Fund’s Kara Cook-Schultz, who authored the study. “No matter the efforts of brewers and vintners, we found that it is incredibly difficult to avoid the troubling reality that consumers will likely drink glyphosate at every happy hour and backyard barbeque around the country.”

The study also found that herbicides like Roundup are prohibited in the making of organic beers and wines, but somehow, glyphosate was discovered in three of the four organic alcoholic beverages tested.

While the results are below the EPA’s risk tolerances for alcoholic beverages, at least one study noticed that as little as one part per trillion of glyphosate can trigger the growth of breast cancer cells and disrupt the endocrine system.

The findings indicate that glyphosate contamination is widespread in over-the-counter beers and wine.

Americans should take the appropriate action by avoiding the alcoholic beverages mentioned in the study.