Recession Signal Getting Louder: 5-Year Yield Inverts With 3-Month Yield

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

The yield curve is inverted in 11 different spots. The latest is 5-year to 3-month inversion.

The yield curve recession signal is louder and louder. Inversions are persistent and growing.

Let's compare the spreads today to that of December 18, the start of the December 2018 FOMC meeting.

Yield Curve 2019-02-26 vs December and October 2018

​

Yield Curve Spread Analysis

​

Spread Changes

Yellow: Spreads Collapsed Since October (1 Month to 5 Years)

Pink: Spreads Remained Roughly the Same (7 Year)

Blue: Spreads Increased (30-Year and 10-Year)

Something Happening

Something is happening. What is it?

Possibilities

The bond market is staring to worry about trillion dollar deficits as far as the eye can see The bond market has stagflation worries The bond bull market is over or approaching

My take is number one and possibly all three.

An in regards to recession the economy is weakening fast.