Rep. Rashida Tlaib Accuses Mark Meadows Of Racism For Using Black Woman As "Prop"

It has been more than seven hours since Michael Cohen was sworn in before the House Oversight Committee, and yet the Congressmen and women who have had their questions relegated to the back end of the hearing have still managed to cause a stir. Following questions about Trump's financial improprieties posed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley, Michigan Rep. Rashida "Impeach the Motherfucker" Tlaib caused quite a stir when she implied that Freedom Caucus leader Mark Meadows was guilty of racism for "parading" a black Trump administration employee in front of the committee as a "prop".

During a question about Trump's history of racist remarks that was really more of a statement directed at her colleagues in the House, Tlaib alleged that Meadows decision to invite Lynne Patton, head of region II of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to appear in front of the committee was "racist in itself."

"Just to make a note Mr. Chairman, just because someone has a person of color, a black person, working for them, doesn’t mean they’re not racist. It is insensitive, the fact that someone would actually use a prop a black woman in this chamber in this committee is alone racist in itself."

Meadows was understandably less than pleased with his colleagues' assertion, and tried to interrupt her to ask that Chairman Elijah Cummings strip the remarks from the record and chide Tlaib for violating House etiquette. Instead, he attempted to play the mediator, calmly allowing Tlaib to explain how she didn't intend to offend Meadows (of course, she was simply speaking her truth as a person of color).

Cummings then went on to remind the committee that he and Meadows are actually "Best Friends" despite their sometimes antagonistic demeanor in public, and backed up Meadows assertions that he is not, in fact, a racist.