"People Lining Up For Food Is A Good Thing" – There's A Real Chance This Man Could Become The Next President

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

If there’s one thing we know about Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, it’s that he loves breadlines... and Communists.

While Sanders didn’t quite make it during the 2016 election – arguably because he was robbed of his nomination by the Clinton campaign – Americans who believe in Constitutional rule of law, liberty and everything that makes this country great better wake up, because Sanders raised over $5 million within 24 hours of announcing his candidacy, suggesting that a massive segment of the U.S. population is supportive of what he stands for.

Well, they may think they know what Sanders stands for… The problem, of course, is that hardcore leftists reside in an echo chamber which has, through harassment and violence, shielded itself from any ideas or arguments that sit outside their very close knit, media supported narratives.

As an example, consider the following 1985 interview from Bernie Sanders.

During his State of the Union address President Trump warned Americans of the looming threat of socialism, much to the approval of the right and much to the dismay of the left.

What most forgot to mention is that Bernie isn’t your average everyday American socialist. He’s a straight-up Commie and loves the idea of Communism.

Watch him swoon over Communist leaders in this 1985 video:

🚨Uncovered video🚨@BernieSanders in 1985 praising the Communist Castro regime in Cuba and admitting on camera that he traveled to Nicaragua to advise the Ortega regime on how to successfully fight the United States. pic.twitter.com/qYtpvbVvCS — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2019

And here’s the Left’s darling explaining his disdain for JFK’s anti-communist Castro stance:

Video: @BernieSanders, University of Vermont, 1986, recalls his excitement watching Castro’s revolution “rising up against the ugly rich people.” & his sick feeling watching JFK speak out against communism in Cuba.



Also bashes the @nytimes for lying about communism. pic.twitter.com/OUqzLFbsvz — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 21, 2019

For those of our readers who understands what this means for America, you might want to prepare yourself for breadlines and total impoverishment, because it’s coming should he or another one like him ever become President of the U.S.:

It’s funny that sometimes American journalists talk about how bad a country is because are lining up for food. That’s a good thing…

Now, granted, we’ve taken that comment out of context. But likewise, Bernie has taken the argument out of context and attempted to create his own.

Because when we talk about the threat of socialist and communism, what we mean when we talk about “bread lines” is what’s happening in Venezuela, where people are literally eating stray dogs and cats to survive.

This is what a Commie bread line actually looks like:

Source: Starving Venezuelans Fed Up With Maduro: “We Want Food!”

In 2020, millions of Americans are going to vote for this man.

Anyone who speaks up against his socialist policies will be vilified for being an agent of a foreign government. How do we know? Because Hillary already told us their counter-strategy for combating the criticism that will be leveled against the extreme left:

.@Politico reports today: "A wide-ranging disinformation campaign aimed at Democratic 2020 candidates is already underway on social media, with signs that foreign state actors are driving at least some of the activity." https://t.co/LjM14jluq8 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 20, 2019

As a final note, we must mention that the next election will see a media narrative that paints socialism as “a good thing,” just as Bernie Sanders noted in the video above.

They’ll refuse to call it communism, arguing that the two political and economic systems are completely different.

When they do that, be sure to remember this quote from none other than Vladimir Lenin himself, who was very much a supporter of bread lines, wealth redistribution and the disappearing of political opponents (including their families).

“The goal of socialism is communism.” -Vladimir Lenin

Never forget: socialism is just communism-lite.