WTI Tumbles Back Below $57 After US Offers To Sell Oil From SPR

Having failed to push the Saudis to stem prices (in fact being largely ignored), the Trump administration, according to Bloomberg headlines, has decided to counter high oil prices by offering to sell 5mm barrels from the SPR...

WTI dropped on the headlines...

We will see how long this dip holds as Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Khalid Al-Falih discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation on the phone, Russian ministry says in a statement on its website.