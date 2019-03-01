"I Love Otto" Tweets Trump Amid Furor Over "Misinterpreted" Remarks

President Trump on Friday went into full damage-control mode over his widely-panned claim that Kim Jong Un was unaware that US college student Otto Warmbier had been tortured, tweeting "I hold North Korea responsible" for Warmbier's "mistreatement and death."

Photo credit: https://jimheath.tv

Trump also criticized the Obama administration, which "did nothing" when Otto was "taken on their watch."

....for Otto’s mistreatment and death. Most important, Otto Warmbier will not have died in vain. Otto and his family have become a tremendous symbol of strong passion and strength, which will last for many years into the future. I love Otto and think of him often! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Warmbier died shortly after being released after 17 months of captivity in a North Korean prison after he was convicted of stealing a propaganda poster from his hotel. Shortly after his March 2016 sentencing, he suffered severe neurological injuries from a still-unknown cause. North Korean officials said he had fallen into a coma as a result of botulism and sleeping medication, however US physicians found no signs of botulism after evaluating him upon his return.

Six days after his return to the United States, Warmbier died, never having regained consciousness.

After meeting with Kim Jong Un at a Hanoi conference, President Trump stated that he believed Kim when he said he was unaware of Warmbier's treatment.

"He knew the case very well. But he knew it later," said Trump. "And, you know, you’ve got a lot of people. Big country. Lot of people. And in those prisons and those camps, you have a lot of people. And some really bad things happened to Otto. Some really bad things."

"He tells me that he didn't know about it, and I will take him at his word," said Trump - triggering a bipartisan outcry, including Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) who said Trump had a "naive" understanding about the "brutal nature" of the North Korean regime.

On Friday, Fred and Cindy Warmbier, the Otto's parents, released a statement blaming Kim for their son's death while indirectly criticizing President Trump.

"We have been respectful during this summit process. Now we must speak out," reads the Warmbiers' statement. "Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto."

"No excuses or lavish praise can change that."